Forecast Updated on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and warm! Evening showers and storms are possible. Highs: 72-80. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the night. Things will taper off and become mostly clear by morning. Windy. W-NW 15-40+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 50-55. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with some showers possible by morning. Lows: 35-42. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Highs: 50-55. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, especially across southern Delmarva. Highs: 48-54. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
We start the week with a taste of late spring in the air as temperatures this morning are in the 60s across the area. We should see highs into the 70s and even some low 80s this afternoon with a good amount of sunshine ahead of a pretty good cold front.
It will also be very windy this afternoon with the warm air rushing over the region. We could see some gusts at times over 50+ mph this afternoon.
This front will bring us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight.
Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. The rain should be gone by the time the majority of us will wake up by the morning hours. It will lead to a chilly Tuesday on Delmarva with highs in the 40s and 50s with a good amount of sunshine.
This cold front will also bring a big shift in the weather pattern leading to an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Another storm will approach Delmarva from the south heading into Tuesday night and Wednesday and will bring a good soaking rain across the area for Wednesday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times throughout the day leading to most of us getting 0.50 -1.00+ inches of rain by the time the rain wraps up by Wednesday night.
Another storm will bring extra clouds and maybe a few showers in the forecast on Thursday into Thursday night.
We dry out on Friday before another storm brings a better chance of rain and wind into the forecast for Saturday. We dry out on Sunday and a big ridge of high pressure will bring dry conditions into early next week.