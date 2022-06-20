Forecast Updated on Monday, June 20, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers by late in the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Lows: 63-68. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms on and off throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Chance of a few lingering showers early, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We have one more really nice day on the way to wrap up the long holiday weekend. Temperatures today again are expected to climb up into the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine on a north to northwest breeze that will be around for much of the day. Take advantage of this wonderful weather day as the weather pattern looks to turn unsettled heading into the short work week (for those that get to enjoy the holiday today).
We are going to get trapped in the same weather pattern that we did last week where a big ridge of high pressure sets up to our west and an area of low pressure with nowhere to go stuck to our east. So, again we are stuck on the ring of fire and will have to contend with on and off showers and thunderstorms for a few days. Most of Tuesday should be dry with our chances for some scattered showers and storms starting to go up by Tuesday evening and most of us dealing with some showers by Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
This threat for showers and storms is going to continue most of the day on Wednesday and even linger into Thursday morning before things settle down a little bit. The weekend forecast, as of right now, looks dry with partly to mostly sunny conditions and on the comfortable side with the wind in off the Atlantic with a weak area of low pressure developing to our south. It will keep our beach temperatures in the 70s next week with the east breeze up for much of the weekend.
Another chance of showers and storms arrives on Monday with a cold front pushing across Delmarva.