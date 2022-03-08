Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 50-55. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with rain arriving by morning. Lows: 35-42. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, some heavy at times. Highs: 50-55. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, especially across southern Delmarva. Highs: 48-54. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
As the cold front has cleared Delmarva overnight, the wind has turned out of the north and west and will be up for the first part of the day.
It is ushering some much colder air and it will lead to a chilly Tuesday on Delmarva with highs in the 40s and 50s even with a good amount of sunshine the first part of the day. Expect to see the clouds on the increase throughout the evening ahead of our next weather maker which arrives overnight.
Another storm will approach Delmarva from the south and will bring a good soaking rain across the area for Wednesday.
The rain should start after midnight tonight and continue on and off through the day until it begins to taper off by the evening hours.
Some of this rain could be heavy at times throughout the day leading to most of us getting 0.50 -1.00+ inches of rain by the time the rain wraps up by Wednesday night.
Another storm will bring extra clouds and maybe a few showers across southern Delmarva Thursday into Thursday night. We dry out on Friday with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and 60s as some much warmer air surges into the region.
This is ahead of a very strong cold front that will bring us the chance of rain and wind during the morning hours of Saturday. As the cold air crashes into the area by the afternoon and evening, there are indications we may have to deal with a little snow as the storm departs Saturday night.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast into next week and the signal looks to be a very warm one as we head to the middle of next week.