Forecast Updated on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering showers and storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 68-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs: 83-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
A stronger cold front will be moving across the area later today bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be packing a punch as the front comes through the area on Friday night with the possibility of strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lighting. Once the main line of showers and storms roll across the region, there are some signals that the showers may linger overnight into early Saturday morning. I do expect there to be a little lingering cloud cover as we start the weekend off, but should clear out rather quickly.
Expect to see sunshine and lower humidity on Saturday and Sunday. This will be a nice change of pace after all the humidity we have dealt with the last couple of weeks across Delmarva. Highs both on Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid to upper 80s, but the refreshing change will be Sunday morning. I think our coolest communities across inland parts of the peninsula may fall down into the mid 60s as we wake up. That would be a nice and refreshing change of pace.
Throughout the day on Sunday will bring an increase of cloud cover as a warm front looks to trigger off some showers in the forecast on Monday with a chance of a few showers and storms on a little wave of energy on Tuesday. This will allow temperatures to soar Wednesday and Thursday of next week into the mid and upper 90s again. Another stronger cold front brings showers and storms into the forecast to wrap up the workweek next week.