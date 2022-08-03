Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few evening showers / storms. Highs: 88-98. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering showers and storms possible early in the evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy. Lows: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The hottest stretch over the next seven days arrives and brings our heat index values across Delmarva. Wednesday brings the only real dry day with a very minimal chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. Highs today reach into the 90s with lots of sunshine. I think we even get into the 90s at some beach towns in Delaware before the sea breeze should knock temperatures back into the 80s by the afternoon hours. Heat index values today will be into the low 100s for many places. A few folks on the Mid-shore could see some heat index values near 105 later this afternoon.
The Bermuda high will slowly break down and slide east on Thursday and Friday and allow for a cold front to approach us from the north and west. The front comes close enough on Thursday that we will probably see some showers and storms triggered off on the other side of the bay. With the amount of heat and humidity that will build up on Thursday, there should be enough energy to sustain the storms to make it to Delmarva before we lose the daytime heating. Friday’s storm chances go way up into the afternoon and evening hours. Something to keep in mind as I think we may have to deal with some stronger storms and possible severe weather on Friday from these storms.
There has been a little bit of a shift for the weekend forecast. I have put a chance for some storms into Saturday’s forecast based on the idea that the front will wash out as it arrives on Saturday. I still think I may be pulling this chance out of the forecast later this week, but right now I want to put it in the cards for those making plans for Saturday evening. Sunday will be a better day as the front will be completely gone and the Bermuda high will shift back west to control the weather forecast. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday get back into the low and mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
Another chance for showers and storms arrives with a stronger cold front on Tuesday.