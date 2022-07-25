Forecast Updated on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon hours. Highs: 88-96. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it becomes partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers and storms. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Lingering showers linger early, otherwise it remains partly cloudy. Lows: 70-76. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers and storms by the late afternoon and evening. Highs: 85-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We have one more day of the brutal heat before relief finally arrives across Delmarva. It will come with a good chance of scattered showers and storms across the region. The timing of the storms look to be between 3pm - 2am. These storms will really pack a punch as they move across Delmarva. The biggest risk today will be strong, gusty winds with very heavy rain and lots of lightning. Be weather aware later today and have the WBOC Weather app handy so you get Live StormTracker radar and severe weather alerts at your fingertips. There should still be some lingering showers around once the storms dissipate into the morning hours.
The front stalls overhead on Tuesday keeping us on the unsettled side with lingering showers and the chance of a few storms are going to be possible into the afternoon and evening hours. These storms won’t have the punch that they should later today, but know that a few storms are going to be around. The front should go to our south on Wednesday and keep things a little more calm.
Into Thursday and Friday, another front arrives with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms as temperatures ahead of the next front climb up into the 80s and low 90s again. The front clears by Friday night leading to a nice weekend with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Also, much lower humidity arrives for Saturday and Sunday…which will be a nice change of pace after this weekend.