Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers throughout the night. Some of this rain could be heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 54-61. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
Friday: On and off rain, some of which could be heavy at times early in the day. It tapers off to just lingering showers by the evening hours. As temperatures crash, we may see a transition to wintry weather before it ends. Windy. Highs: 54-61 early, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and colder. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this morning, the fog has settled in over the region again this morning. The good news is that temperatures are well above the freezing mark this morning, so the only real issues are the low visibility in patches. The fog and low clouds should lift as temperatures today climb up into the 50s and even a few low 60s are possible. The breeze will keep picking up out of the south and southwest as warmer air continues to rush across Delmarva.
Our shower chances start to go up today as the arctic front begins to arrive later this afternoon and evening. It becomes more widespread rain throughout the evening and overnight tonight into Friday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times overnight and into the morning hours as we should see anywhere between 0.50 to 1.00” of rain before it ends. There are some indications that this strong cold front could help lead to a changeover to some wintry precipitation (freezing rain / sleet / snow) on the backside of the front before the moisture stops falling and temperatures drastically crash.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday but rebound back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Also, a weak system passes to our south during the day on Sunday that may push a few clouds across Delmarva, but overall a dry weekend is on tap for us.
A little warming trend begins again over the work week as high pressure settles into control of the forecast. Highs start to climb above average for this time of year by Wednesday and Thursday of next week with a quiet weather pattern with no real rain chance. It will be nice to dry out for a long period of time after all this active weather we have dealt with the last few weeks.