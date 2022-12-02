Forecast Updated on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with showers possible by morning. Windy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a period of rain for the first half of the day. Windy. Highs: 57-62. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear. Breeze early in the evening before settling down overnight. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-53. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
It is a chilly start to wrap up the work week as overnight temperatures have tumbled into the 20s across Delmarva. High pressure is directly overhead for the time being and will keep the weather this Friday on the quiet side. Expect lots of sunshine and as the breeze starts to pick up out of the south, the temperatures will be pushed back to where we should be this time of year. Our high temperatures will reach the low 50s this afternoon before the clouds begin to thicken up overnight tonight.
This high will quickly be moving off the coast to allow for our next weather maker to arrive early on Saturday. A cold front will bring with it chances for rain by the morning hours and continue on and off through the first half of the day. The rain should taper off in the early afternoon and clear things out for the parades scheduled to happen in the evening hours on Saturday. Granted, the wind will start to pick up on Saturday and we could see a few wind gusts on Saturday evening as high as 30-35 mph, but overall things should be good for any evening plans. On average, the peninsula will pick up between 0.25 - 0.50” of rain with some locally higher amounts possible.
High pressure brings cooler air to wrap up the weekend before another system brings rain chances into the forecast for Tuesday. There are hints that the front that arrives on Tuesday could become a stationary front across the region and keep the weather forecast unsettled for much of next week. We will fine tune this forecast throughout the weekend.