Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with afternoon and evening showers and storms. A few of these storms may kick at times. Windy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: A few showers / storms possible early, otherwise turning mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible as we get to dawn. Most of us will be dry. Lows: 46-54. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: A bit more cloud cover is likely by the afternoon with a weak front moving across the area. A stray shower or two are possible, but not likely at this time. Breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Sunrise temperatures: 40-46. Afternoon Highs: 55-60. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Another warm day is ahead on Delmarva as we wake you up this morning in the 60s and some 70s in places. High temperatures today climb up into the 80s again, but by the afternoon and evening we will have to contend with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Right now, the models hint at limited convection along the front with most of the energy used up by the storm yesterday to our west.
The timing of these showers and storms look to start around the 4-5pm hour and continue through midnight.
Expect a few storms to pack some punch with gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. Nothing like the severe weather they saw out west last night. At most, we are looking at about 0.25 - 0.50” of rain being the average from this chance of showers and storms before they depart tonight.
Friday brings a calmer day with temperatures in the 60s and some low 70s ahead of another system that will swing across Delmarva on Saturday.
At this point, I am adding a chance for a few showers in the forecast for Saturday. It doesn’t look like a total washout and it looks to be mainly cloud cover. I just wanna let you know about this change, but know we could still change this forecast over the next couple of days.
This system will bring temperatures crashing well below average by Sunday and Monday with highs in the 50s and morning temperatures Monday morning in the 30s.
Another rain chance looks to move into the forecast by Monday night and Tuesday.