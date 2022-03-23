Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 57-66. Winds: E-SE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers and some thunderstorms possible most of the night. Windy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SE-S 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible for the first half of the day. Mostly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S-NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 46-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Rain chances begin to go up as we head into this afternoon and evening as that storm system begins to arrive. The shower chances this afternoon will be hit or miss with more widespread rain arriving by the evening hours.
The heaviest rain and the best chance of thunderstorms comes into the area by Wednesday night through early Thursday. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts over 60-70+ mph, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The rain and storms should move off the Peninsula by Thursday afternoon and we should start to dry out into Thursday night. A stray couple of lingering showers wouldn’t shock me into the evening hours Thursday.
At the moment, it looks like the majority of us pick up on about 1” of rain with locally heavier amounts not out of the question before it wraps up during the early part of Thursday.
There is still some debate about a chance for showers lingering in the forecast for Friday. At this point, I have decided to pull the shower chance out of the forecast, just know that we will be doing some adjusting to this forecast for later this week.
The weekend forecast right now looks to be dry, but colder and windy. It looks like temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday temperatures will tumble to either side of 50 degrees. Temperatures look to stay below average as we start next week before warming up into the 60s by Wednesday. As we head toward Wednesday and Thursday, our next storm system arrives with scattered showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms entering the forecast.