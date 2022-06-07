Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers by the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 78-84. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Breezy. Lows: 65-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 80-85. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A period of rain and thunderstorms possible. Lows: 66-73. Winds: S-SE 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: A few showers possible very early in the morning, otherwise it turns mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
A storm system will approach us from the west and stall out over the region and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern for a couple of days. Temperatures will climb up into the 80s as the warmer air continues to funnel in around the front, but this will lead to chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off starting Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday. I do think that this will be a scattered shower event, so it isn’t a guarantee that you will see rain in your neighborhood over the next couple of days.
I can say with some certainty that more of us have a chance of rain and a few storms heading into Wednesday night and early Thursday as an area of low pressure forms on the front Wednesday. The rain chances should be wrapping up as we wake up on Thursday morning and it turns into a sunny day by Thursday evening.
Most of Thursday and Friday will be dry before another area of low pressure forms to our south and brings another rain chance for Saturday. I think we will salvage Sunday with sunshine and comfortable weather and it does look like we will have a dry stretch of weather for a couple of days as we start things off next week.