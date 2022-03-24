Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible for the first half of the day. Mostly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers and storms by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 70-75. Winds: S-NW 15-35+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 46-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly! Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
On and off showers and storms will be on the menu for much of this Thursday as the cold front takes its time to move across Delmarva. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch with damaging wind gusts over 60-70+ mph, torrential rain and frequent lightning. The rain and storms should move off the Peninsula by later this evening and we should start to slowly dry out tonight. A stray couple of lingering showers wouldn’t shock me into the overnight period. At the moment, it looks like the majority of us pick up on about 1-2” of rain with locally heavier amounts not out of the question before it wraps up.
There is still some debate about a chance for showers lingering in the forecast for Friday. A second frontal boundary will push across the region and bring a blast of even colder air to bring the instability that could spark up these showers. At this point, I have decided to pull the shower chance out of the forecast, but don’t be shocked if that chance of a couple stray showers sneaks into the forecast tomorrow.
The weekend forecast right now looks to be dry, but colder and windy. It looks like temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday temperatures will tumble to either side of 50 degrees. Temperatures look to stay below average as we start next week before warming up into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday. As we head toward Wednesday and Thursday, our next storm system arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms entering the forecast.