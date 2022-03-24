Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this morning, then cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.