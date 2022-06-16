Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: First round of showers and thunderstorms in the morning hours with a break in the afternoon as the sun comes out to end the day. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Round 2 of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the late evening hours and will continue into the overnight. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a few showers / storms especially the farther south you get on Delmarva. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear and windy. Lows: 61-68. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and refreshing. Highs: 77-82. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny! Highs: 77-82. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
A very unstable atmosphere will sit over Delmarva over the coming days as we are stuck in a rock and a hard place in meteorological terms. A massive dome of high pressure that will be baking the Ohio and Tennessee river valley will sit just to our west. An area of low pressure will be hanging out just to our north and east in the Canadian maritime and will cause us to be in the crosshairs of a few complex showers and thunderstorms the next few days.
Today will bring a couple more rounds of showers and storms as the high starts to slide back toward the east and pushes us back into the ring of fire. The first round of showers and storms will be in the morning hours off a complex of storms that form way up in Canada and dive down through Delmarva starting around sunrise with this rain chance continuing all morning long. We should dry things out for the afternoon and evening hours before another round of showers and storms will be possible as the actual cold front pushes into the region. The front doesn’t clear until midday on Friday. This means it will be hot for one more day to end the week with highs in the 90s and the humidity will drop throughout the day. As the front pushes across on Friday, another round of some showers and storms are going to be possible in the afternoon and evening. The threat for storms is greater the farther south you live on Delmarva.
The weekend forecast looks to be the greatest forecast I have ever put together for Father’s Day with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine and low humidity. The heat dome builds to our west again next week with instability showers and storms possible by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.