Sunday night: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds after midnight. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain develops in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Cool, with highs only in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday night: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Total rainfall of 1" is likely, with isolated areas of 1.5" to 2". Lows around 40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Tuesday: A few lingering showers in the morning, then mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder. There is a slight chance of a stray shower. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Forecast Discussion:
High pressure that brought a sunny and cool Easter Sunday will slide to the east Sunday evening. Skies will be mostly clear early, then clouds will start to increase after midnight. Light winds and clear skies early will allow temperatures to fall quickly Sunday evening - the question is how soon the skies begin to cloud over. If skies don't start to cloud over until close to sunrise, with dewpoints in the low 30s, temperatures could fall into the upper 30s by daybreak.
The best chance for rain in the coming week will be on Monday, as a coastal storm churns its way up the East Coast. Monday morning will be mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely to develop during the afternoon hours. Clouds, rain, and an easterly wind that could gust to 25 mph or more will keep afternoon temperatures down in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Periods of rain are likely Monday night; some of that rain could be heavy at times. Total rainfall of up to 1" is likely across Delmarva, with isolated locations receiving 1.5" to 2", which may cause minor street flooding in poor drainage areas.
After the storm departs, leaving Delmarva with a few lingering showers on Tuesday morning, we'll enter a drier period with temperatures turning milder as we head to next weekend. By Tuesday afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 50s.
High pressure will keep Delmarva dry for the mid-week, with only a weak cold front bringing increased clouds and a low chance of a shower north.
Otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing into the seasonable upper 60s on Thursday, and 70s by Friday.