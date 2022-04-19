Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A mix of clouds and sun. Windy. A pop-up shower or two not out of the question, but looking unlikely at this moment. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph, diminishing by the late afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NW-W 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 42-48. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 67-73. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
You can feel the difference in the air this morning as temperatures are tumbling into the 30s and 40s out the door and the wind makes it feel that much colder already.
Today will have that cold feel to the air like we know from the early spring. Temperatures are going to be stuck in the 50s for much of the day with a mix of clouds and sun. With the amount of cold air aloft, it wouldn’t shock me if we saw a couple popcorn showers develop in the afternoon with the amount of instability that will exist. I am keeping it out of the 7 day forecast, but know this chance does exist throughout the day today.
The wind will also continue to be there and we could have some wind gusts over 30-40 mph. This will make those 50s feel that much colder.
I’m thinking that Frost Advisories will be issued for Wednesday morning as I expect morning temperatures to drop into the 30s in our coldest communities. It will stay in the 40s for morning lows at our beach towns with water temperatures now in the low to mid 50s. Good news is we slowly start to warm things up on Wednesday afternoon as temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s.
A frontal boundary is going to try and push across Delmarva during the day on Thursday, but most things I look at tell me this front should wash out before it gets here. I have some extra clouds in the forecast on Thursday with temperatures into the 60s to around 70 degrees.
High pressure builds in and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend and will start to drive temperatures up. Friday will bring temperatures into the 70s. A weak backdoor front will turn our wind off the Atlantic on Saturday. This will keep temperatures in the 60s to near 70 inland with beach temperatures in the 50s with that wind off the colder Atlantic. The wind turns back south to southwest on Sunday pushing temperatures into the 70s to near 80.
Even warmer temperatures are expected early next week before we bring the chance of showers and storms into the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.