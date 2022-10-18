Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Breezy. Highs: 53-58. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. The first frost or freeze of the season will be possible in our coolest communities. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or two. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W 5-20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. The first frost or freeze of the season will be possible in our coolest communities (if you don’t see it Tuesday night).
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-69. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
An upper-level low will sit to our north and west in the Great Lakes and will provide us with a big pull of unseasonably cold air for this time of year. The influence of the upper level low will be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday as the amount of colder air being pushed in from Canada will create this inherent instability across the area and will lead to some extra clouds at times on Tuesday and Wednesday and could lead to a chance of a couple of pop-up showers either day. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but do know that chance will be there both days. It will lead to temperatures by the middle of the week in the 50s for daytime temperatures with morning temperatures in the 30s. I wouldn’t rule out a chance of a little frosty start to our Tuesday and Wednesday mornings in our coolest communities.
High pressure looks to settle in behind this upper level low and take control of the forecast for Thursday through the weekend with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs climb nicely into the 60s by Friday and into the low and mid 70s over the weekend. There are some indications from one of our models that we may have to monitor the forecast for Sunday as it tries to spin up a low to our south and bring rain chances into the forecast for Sunday and into Monday. At this point I am keeping things dry, but know this could be shifting throughout the work week as we get closer to the weekend.
It does look like another chance for rain showers arrives by mid-week next week with a stronger cold front pushing across Delmarva.