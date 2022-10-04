Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: On and off rain throughout the day. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: On and off rain throughout the night. Windy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday: Lingering rain showers early in the day with a slow clearing through the afternoon. Breezy. Highs: 60-66. Winds: N 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear by morning. Breezy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. A slim chance of a shower is possible late in the day, but most folks will be dry. Breezy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 5-25+ mph.
The remnants of Ian has gone full Nor’easter mode on Delmarva and this storm continues to give the beach towns a pounding and will continue for the next several high tide cycles. Beach erosion and coastal flooding will continue to be problems through Wednesday morning's high tide with this persistent wind out of the north and east and will be kicking at times between 30-50+ mph at times. Now that we have had a good amount of rain across Delmarva through the last few days, the possibility of trees coming down and causing power outages will start to increase as we head through mid-week as the constant wind continues. The wind should begin to subside by Wednesday into Thursday as the low developing off our coastline finally begins to pull away from the coast.
Let’s get to the rain chances because the rain will continue to fall on and off for the next 2 days. Some of this rain will become heavy at times over the course of the coming days and will start to add up. We will tack on an additional 1-3” of rain on top of all the rain we have already seen throughout the weekend. This would put our totals up to between 5-10+” of rain over the course of the last 5 days. If the rain comes in a short period of time, this could lead to a little low-lying flooding in places and we may need to start watching the smaller creeks and streams filling up too quickly from the runoff of the rain.
Good news is that as the low departs by the later part of next week, the weather will start to improve into the weekend. Warmer temperatures will be possible by Friday before another front will push through the region. This will shift the wind out of the northwest into the weekend with temperatures well-below average for this time of year with highs by Saturday and Sunday in the low 60s and morning temperatures on Sunday morning should dip into the upper 30s in many places.
High pressure remains in control of the forecast for most of next week. This will allow us to dry out and warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday.