Forecast Updated on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: The snow has tapered off and now things slowly improve throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 30-35. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold! Breezy. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NW 15-25+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny early in the day with increasing clouds by evening. Breezy early. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday Night: Clipper system brings a chance of light rain showers or snow squalls. Turning breezy again. Lows: 18-25. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Starts with sunshine and the clouds increase throughout the day. A chance of wintry weather is possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs: 43-49. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The snowfall has started to wrap up across Delmarva as temperatures held in the 20s overnight. It has made for a very light and fluffy snow across the area where we expected to see snowfall from this storm.
As we head into the morning hours, take the opportunity to get rid of the snow quickly with the sun expected to come out in the early afternoon. Temperatures today will only climb up into the low 30s, but with the breeze up much of the day, it will feel colder than that. As temperatures tumble overnight, a re-freeze is going to be possible as any sun we do get will allow for some snow melt and could make for some black ice tonight.
The forecast has a few tweaks to it including a couple more chances for light winter weather events on Delmarva through the early part of the week.
Starting with Sunday evening and night as a weak clipper system is going to dive into the region with the chance of snow showers and snow squalls overnight into early Monday morning. It won’t amount to much of an accumulation, but could make for some tricky roads early on Monday.
The second event would be Tuesday into Wednesday as another arctic front dives in from Canada. It would start as rain showers since temperatures on Tuesday ahead of the front will jump into the mid and upper 40s in the area. Then, as the cold air crashes into the region, it could wrap up as a brief period of light snow on Wednesday morning. The other problem is that temperatures will continue to crash, allowing for slick roads on Wednesday since the crews will not be able to pre-treat roads ahead of time.
We stay in the freezer box for the rest of the work week as highs only climb into the mid and upper 30s by Friday.
Models hint at enough energy coming across Delmarva that we may be dealing with another winter storm setup by next weekend, but we will put that puzzle together as we get closer to the possible event.