Forecast Updated on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Windy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: the chance of a shower or two linger early, otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 37-45. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible. Most of us will be dry. Windy. Highs: 53-59. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear and windy early. Lows: 34-42. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
The cold front is finally across Delmarva, but the bad news is that things will remain unsettled to start the weekend as the colder air funnels across Delmarva. An upper-level low has broken off to our north and west and will influence our forecast for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a gray day across the region with a lot of extra clouds and I am putting the chance of some spotty showers in the forecast with the amount of cold air coming into the area. There is a weak wave of energy that is swinging around the area of low pressure. As it comes across Delmarva, it will help to squeeze some moisture out of the sky and that is why I am adding a shower chance to Friday’s forecast. Temperatures today should climb up into the 50s and some low 60s even with the colder air still arriving.
The same sort of recipe will be in place during the day on Saturday. Expect to have some extra clouds around on Saturday and the chance of a spotty shower will linger in the forecast. Temperatures on Saturday come down a bit, but still holding in the upper 50s to near 60. A colder blast of air comes in behind the second wave and will bring temperatures down on Sunday. Sunday will be the nicer looking of the two days as the upper-level low departs up into New England.
High pressure slides into control of the forecast early next week leading to sunshine and temperatures well above average!!!! Highs on Monday should be into the 60s with highs Tuesday - Friday climbing up into the 70s and some 80s. Another cold front brings more scattered showers and storms late in the week next week.