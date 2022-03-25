Forecast Updated on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. We may see a couple instability showers develop into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 58-65. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Lows: 35-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. A few spotty showers are going to be possible during the afternoon. Highs: 52-57. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 30-40. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly! Highs: 47-53. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Monday: A sunny, but cold day! Highs: 42-49. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
As we enter into the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern will establish over Delmarva keeping us in the clouds for the next couple of days. On top of that, with the amount of instability in the atmosphere from the colder air spilling into the area, we will see the possibility of some pop-up showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. If I were taking bets on it, Friday will bring less chances for pop-up showers over Saturday. Saturday’s chances go up since they are going to be triggered by an even colder blast of air arriving from Canada. By no means am I saying this is a guaranteed chance of a shower, I just want you to be aware that we will have some showers floating across Delmarva to start the weekend.
Speaking of this colder air on the way, it will knock temperatures well below average for this time of year by the end of the weekend. On Saturday, highs will be in the 50s and by Sunday temperatures will tumble into the 40s to near 50 degrees. If that is not cold enough for you yet, we will wake up to temperatures in the 20s on Monday morning with afternoon temperatures only reaching the mid 40s, even with lots of sunshine.
The good news is that this cold blast of air will be short-lived as temperatures climb back to above average into the middle of next week. We should be back into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Wednesday. As we head toward Thursday and Friday, our next storm system arrives with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms entering the forecast.