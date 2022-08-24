Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 3:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 86-93. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 88-93. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The Bermuda high settles into control of our forecast for the next few days and that means that our chances for any showers and storms should be limited. A secondary shot of dry air from Canada is being pushed into the region overnight and will lead to a real nice Wednesday on Delmarva. High pressure settled directly overhead which will keep us mainly sunny with highs in the 80s for most and a few of us approaching 90 degrees. It will even be a touch cooler at the beach once the wind shift happens as the sea breeze comes into the area. The wind will drop temperatures out of the 80s into the upper 70s by the mid afternoon hours.
As the flow around the Bermuda high begins to pick up later in the week, so will the heat and the humidity. Highs by the time we get to Thursday and Friday climb up into the low 90s and by Friday I can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms. This chance is not a big one, so it is out of the forecast…but understand with how much heat and humidity there will be in the area, it can’t be ruled out.
Over the weekend, we will be watching for a chance of some scattered showers and storms on Saturday evening as a weak disturbance makes its way into the region to act as the trigger. It isn’t the biggest chance for storms at the moment, but know that this chance is greater on Saturday then on Sunday. Sunday looks to be fine with a mix of sun and clouds with highs into the 80s to near 90.
It remains hot and humid to start the workweek next week before another cold front brings more showers and storms by Wednesday and lingers into early Thursday.