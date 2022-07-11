Forecast Updated on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 65-72. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms are possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
After a dreary weekend of weather, things will be much nicer on this Monday with lots of sunshine and lower humidity will be a treat of a day. Highs today will climb up into the 80s across inland regions of the Peninsula, 70s at our beach town with the primary wind being in off the Atlantic. Enjoy it while we have it because things will turn toasty heading into Tuesday.
A push of super warm air will arrive ahead of a cold front that will have our temperatures soaring into the 90s for most areas. A chance of some showers and thunderstorms will be arriving by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The timing of the storms will limit the amount of potential energy they have to play with on Delmarva. Still, a few of these storms tomorrow evening could pack a punch with some strong gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning.
Things will settle down for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine expected for both days. They will still be very warm afternoons with highs in the 80s and some low 90s…this is right where we should be for this time of year. A little blast of cooler air looks to settle on Friday bringing temperatures down in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine.
The weekend forecast looks to turn toasty again with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny conditions. There will be enough instability to allow for an idea of a few pop-up showers and storms both weekend days, but the majority of us will be dry. A better chance of a few showers and storms looks to arrive to start things off early next week.