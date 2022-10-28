Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&