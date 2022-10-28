Forecast Updated on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows: 47-57. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 49-58. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs: 65-73. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
A weather pattern is going to establish over Delmarva over the next few days that will keep us on the gray side from time to time into the weekend. The reason behind this is the high pressure that was supposed to bring lots of sunshine all weekend long is going to park too far to the north. An area of low pressure will develop to our south and east off in the Atlantic and the pressure difference between the low to our south and the high to our north will keep an onshore flow persistent for the next several days.
With cooler air diving in from the north and mixing with some moisture being fed off the Atlantic at first, temperatures take a tumble into the 50s and low 60s from Friday through the weekend. This flow will keep the clouds locked in across Delmarva over the weekend and even the possibility of drizzle and light showers are not out of the question at our beach towns. It is basically the same sort of weather pattern we were caught in the last few days before the front came through last night. During the day on Sunday, things will improve as the wind settles down and starts to turn more from the southeast and south. This will allow temperatures to warm into the 70s by Monday, but it will come with a chance of scattered showers as another front approaches from the west and should clear the area by Tuesday morning.
High pressure takes the forecast for mid-week next week and a warm up looks possible with highs into the 70s for much of next week.