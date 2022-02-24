Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible starting in the early to mid-afternoon hours. Breezy early. Highs: 38-44. Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers continue throughout the night. Wind starts to pick up again. Lows: 35-40. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Periods of rain through the first part of the day with a slow clearing by late in the afternoon and evening. Windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SE-W 15-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Turning mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 39-45. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds and breezy. Highs: 47-52. Winds: W-NW 10-20+ mph.
We start you off this Thursday on the dry side, but temperatures are a good 20+ degrees colder than where we were this time yesterday. With the wind coming in from the north and northeast, temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s for much of the day as we try to get some cold air to lock into the region. This is all ahead of this chance of rain showers entering the forecast by the early afternoon of Thursday. If enough cold air gets trapped, far northern Delmarva may start as a mix of sleet and rain before temperatures climb quickly in the low-levels of the atmosphere and everyone goes to just a chance of rain showers.
The front will move back to the north as a warm front while another low develops along the stalled front in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to more rain chances for Thursday night into Friday before the front finally completely clears across the region. There shouldn't be a lot of precipitation from this system. On average, we should add 0.25 - 0.50” of rain to the buckets as we head toward the weekend.
Cooler conditions expected for the weekend with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast. The hints of a storm by the models continue to be there, but all the models now insist that the energy diving from the north will keep the area of low pressure developing to our south out to sea from Sunday afternoon into Sunday. Our forecast will have some extra clouds around on Sunday and a bit of a strong breeze picks up as some colder air settles for Monday.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast most of next week as little clipper systems push weak blasts of colder air from time to time across the area. Overall, the weather will be quiet.