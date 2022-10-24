Forecast Updated on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers are possible. Otherwise, it is partly to mostly cloudy and dreary. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle continues overnight. Lows: 52-57. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs: 65-71. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 53-58. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs: 68-75. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-69. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
The weather pattern has been blocked in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere and will keep us with an unsettled weather forecast to start the work week. Expect to see some lingering showers on and off to be around for at least the next day or two where things will stay gray and dreary. Temperatures today will be on the cooler side with the wind coming in off the Atlantic with temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon. I do believe that things could be a bit warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday as the wind turns more out of the south and allows for some warmer air to sneak into the region. Highs are expected to be in the 60s to around 70 on Tuesday with highs on Wednesday into the low 70s as the cold front passes through by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.
High pressure takes control of the forecast starting through Thursday and for most of the weekend. With cooler air diving in from the north, temperatures take a tumble into the low and mid 60s by Friday and Saturday with a good amount of sunshine. On Sunday, the clouds will be on the increase as another low moves into the area on Monday with rain showers and drizzle and could linger into Tuesday and Wednesday again…