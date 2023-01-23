Forecast Updated on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Lingering rain or snow showers are possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 42-50. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 26-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 44-50. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night with a few showers possible by morning. Lows: 29-35. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Breezy. Highs: 48-62. Winds: S 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
The active weather pattern that established itself last week will continue into this week. Expect to see a few chances for precipitation with temperatures going up and down throughout the week and into the weekend.
Let us start with today where the rain from overnight has started to taper off early this morning, but the chance of showers will linger over a few hours this morning. The wind will start to pick up later on today where we could get a few wind gusts over 30+ mph. Temperatures today will only reach the 40s and a few low 50s later this morning, but as the colder air begins to arrive…that temperature will stall or even start to drop a little during the afternoon hours. A windy night tonight will limit how low our temperatures can fall by tomorrow morning, but the wind chill value will be in the 10s and 20s.
Tuesday will bring high pressure to the area and will lead to plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Just your typical January day on Delmarva. This will be ahead of our next rainmaker which will arrive by Wednesday morning. There are some indications that this could…and I want to stress….COULD start as a wintry mix for far northern Delmarva before the temperatures soar into the 50s and 60s by the evening hours when the rain chance will be greatest.
The rain tapers off by Wednesday night and brings a blast of colder air for Friday and the weekend. A very weak clipper system looks to pass to our north Friday night and into Saturday. If the system brings enough moisture with it, we may have to deal with a few light snow showers / snow squalls on Saturday with the breezy conditions. Something to pay attention to heading toward the weekend.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures into the low 50s. Another system brings shower chances into the cards to start things next week.