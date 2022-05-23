Forecast Updated on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Starting off with some sunshine as the clouds will increase throughout the day. It will be mostly cloudy by the evening as our rain chances begin to go up. Breezy. Highs: 74-79. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain, some of which could be coming down at a pretty good clip. Windy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: NE-E 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: On and off rain shoes will continue for much of the day. A better chance for rain the farther south you go across the region. Windy and cool. Highs: 60-66. Winds: E 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers may linger across parts of the area. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 54-59. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: A lingering showers early gives way to some sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs: 67-71. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a stray pop-up shower / storm not out of the question. Most should stay dry. Highs: 75-81. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
So, who needs some rain for the grass, the gardens, the farmers…and whatever else needs rain. Well, we got it for you in the forecast this week heading toward the Memorial Day Weekend forecast. Let’s start with the storm down in the Gulf of Mexico which will be our weather maker this week. The National Hurricane Center last night took interest in the storm as it started to form, but it should move inland before any development can happen. This should show you that this storm is going to pick up some good moisture out of the Gulf and dump it over our heads over the next couple of days.
It will push across Delmarva later this evening and overnight tonight with rain chances and some of the rain overnight tonight could be a bit on the heavier side. The heaviest rain is going to start to taper off by the morning hours, but here is the problem. This storm is going to get cut off the main jet stream and get stuck over the area for a couple extra days. We will have to keep some rain chances in the forecast on Tuesday and early on Wednesday due this low stalling out. This also means that the wind will turn off the Atlantic and pull much colder air in off the Atlantic. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will get stuck in the 60s to near 70 degrees. Yeah….I know….we are going to do this again.
Good news is that a cold front from the west should help push this out of here by Thursday and lead to a couple warmer days for Thursday and Friday. Another chance of scattered showers and storms arrives in the forecast for Friday afternoon and evening and temperatures in the 80s.
I am going to be optimistic and say that the cold front clears Friday night and will bring lots of sunshine for the Memorial Day Weekend with temperatures into the 80s and sunshine all weekend long.