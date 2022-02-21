Forecast Updated on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 43-49. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on and off throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and showers continue to move across the region. Windy. Lows: 53-59. Winds: S-SW 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Showers linger early in the day, otherwise we slowly clear things out. Breezy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SW-NW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible starting late in the evening and overnight. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NE-E 10-20 mph.
As the high begins to slide off the coast this morning, the wind has turned and will start to pick up throughout the day. We will see breezy conditions and will lead to much warmer temperatures by later this afternoon. Highs will climb up into the 60s for many of us, cooler at our beach towns and along the Chesapeake with winds coming out of the south throughout the day…pulling in the cooler air off the water.
The clouds will continue to thicken up and the wind will continue to pick up throughout the night ahead of our chances for rain showers. Rain should arrive during the morning hours of Tuesday and will be on and off throughout the day. The wind will continue to push warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico, driving our temperatures up into the mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be windy on Tuesday and Wednesday with the warmer air coming across the area. We could see some wind gusts at times over 35-40 mph…especially overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. As we work through Wednesday morning, a cold front will finally nudge across Delmarva to dry us out for a 36 hour period and to change the wind out of the north and west, beginning to usher in cooler air for Thursday.
We should be dry for most of Thursday and temperatures will be back to where they should be for this time of year. The front will move back to the north as another low develops along the stalled front in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This will lead to more rain chances for Thursday night into Friday before the front finally completely clears across the region.
Cooler conditions expected for the weekend with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the forecast. There are hints in the modeling to look out for something early next week, but still a lot of uncertainty with this as no models agree on much of anything out that far. It does look like that high pressure will lock into control of the weather for most of next week.