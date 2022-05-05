Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: More sunshine early in the day before the clouds increase throughout the day. Highs: 62-72. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms beginning to overspread the area. Turning breezy. Highs: 64-68. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Periods of rain and some thunderstorms on and off throughout the night. Turning Windy. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SE-E 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with on and off showers possible throughout the day. Windy. Highs: 52-62. Winds: E-NE 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and dreary with scattered showers and periods of rain. Windy. Highs: 48-56. Winds: NE 15-35+ mph.
I’m gonna be quick with the forecast for today since we have a lot to talk about with regards to the weekend forecast. We will see a decent amount of sunshine before the clouds start to build back into the area by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees the farther you can get away from the beaches. I think we get stuck in the low 60s at the beach towns with the wind off the Atlantic.
Alright, now to the messy part of the forecast. As we head toward Friday a big storm that is producing severe weather in the southern Plains will begin to push into the area with chances for showers by Friday afternoon and a steady rain and chances for storms into Friday night. The rain will continue on and off for much of Saturday and it does now look like this low is going to linger off our coast where we will keep rain chances for Mother’s Day and even on Monday. I’m going to be optimistic and say this low will start to depart by Monday night into Tuesday, but this storm may try to throw a band of showers in our direction on Tuesday, so I am putting a shower chance in Tuesday’s forecast. Overall, a forecast of 1-3” of rain is a good bet by the end of Monday with some locally heavier amounts possible.
The wind will start to increase with this storm where we will see sustained winds of 20-30+ mph with stronger winds as you get closer to the waters of the Atlantic. We should see wind gusts 35-50+ mph at times, especially closer to the beaches starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday afternoon. With this strong wind around, I am expecting coastal flooding to be a big issue where we normally see flooding from coastal storms or nor’easters. A persistent northeast wind will also cause significant beach erosion to happen over a few high tide cycles through Wednesday.
Ooo, the temperatures! About that, this storm is going to drag in a lot of colder air from the north and northeast throughout the weekend and will keep our highs well below average for this time of year. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s…which isn’t too bad. Our highs drop into the 50s and few low 60s on Saturday and by Sunday, most are stuck in the low and mid 50s with some at our beaches stuck in the 40s with the strong wind off the Atlantic. As the low departs and begins to fall apart next week, we should start to see temperatures warm a bit into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and then back to more May-like temperatures by late next week.