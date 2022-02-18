Forecast Updated on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Showers linger early in the morning, otherwise it is partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 57-65 early, temperatures fall all day long. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: A mix of stars and clouds. Breezy. Lows: 21-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 43-50. Winds: NW 10-40+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 15-25. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-59. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The cold front continues to approach Delmarva throughout the morning hours with temperatures on the warm side ahead of the front. Our highs for the day will be established early this morning prior to the passage of the cold front. Rain chances will linger into the morning rush hour this morning as the cold front clears the region. At this point, we are looking at picking up on about half an inch of rain overall across Delmarva by the time the rain tapers off early on Friday. The wind turns on Friday and will continue to be strong throughout the day. We will see some gusts over 40+ mph as the wind ushers in some colder air, but nowhere near as cold as the start of this week. You will notice the difference by Friday evening as temperatures will have fallen from the 60s in the morning into the 30s and 40s by the early afternoon and that is not even including the wind chill values.
The breeze overnight will keep temperatures in the 20s and 30s and will lead to highs in the 40s on Saturday with a few clouds dotting the sky. Saturday will be an interesting weather day on Delmarva with some extra clouds around the region as a clipper system passes through the area with very little moisture. The story will be the wind that accelerates once the clipper passes the region. We could be dealing with wind gusts over 40-50+ mph on Saturday afternoon and evening. The wind could make things difficult for the launch of the Antares rocket tomorrow afternoon, so it wouldn’t surprise me if they scrubbed the launch for more favorable conditions Sunday.
High pressure settles again overhead on Sunday leading to highs in the 40s with lots of sunshine. We will keep the sunshine for Monday before a warm and unsettled weather pattern establishes for most of next week. Temperatures will climb up into the 50s and 60s next week but will have rounds of shower chances coming with the warmer weather.