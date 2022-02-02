Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Once the low cloud deck breaks, a little sunshine is possible around lunchtime before more clouds overspread the area by evening. Highs: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 37-43. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some showers possible late in the evening. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of on and off rain showers. Windy. Lows: 40-45. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
Friday: On and off rain, some of which could be heavy at times. As cold air arrives, a transition to sleet or snow is possible overnight Friday. Windy. Highs: 55-62 early, temperatures fall throughout the afternoon and evening. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Turning mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 28-34. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
As we wake up this morning, the fog has settled in over the region and temperatures are sitting in the 20s and low 30s this morning. Just be aware of the icy spots of the bridges and overpasses and the thin layer of ice you may be dealing with as you head out to the car this morning.
The fog and low clouds should lift by late morning and allow for a little sunshine as temperatures today climb up into the 40s and 50s. The breeze will keep picking up out of the south and southwest as warmer air continues to rush across Delmarva.
The warmer air will continue on Thursday with highs in the 50s and low 60s as the arctic front begins to approach. Clouds will be increasing during this time period as a strong cold front begins to interact with the warmer air. It will lead to a chance of rain on Thursday night into Friday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times overnight and into the morning hours as we should see anywhere between 0.50 to 1.00” of rain before it ends. There are some indications that this strong cold front could help lead to a changeover to snow on the backside before the moisture stops falling.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday but rebound back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Also, watching another weak system that could bring some shower chances to wrap up the weekend. Most of the modeling keeps the system to our south, but again…it is something that we will monitor.
A nice warming trend begins again over the workweek as high pressure settles into control of the forecast.