Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG AND ICY CONDITIONS EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures will remain at or below freezing through the morning commute across the lower Maryland eastern shore, Accomack County on the Virginia eastern shore, and over portions of eastern southeast Virginia including the northern Neck and middle Peninsula, and Peninsula. Patchy freezing fog will continue over the next few hours. Motorists will need to be alert for reduced visibilities, as well as slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.