Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few spotty showers across southern Delmarva. Highs: 46-52. Winds: E 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower possible across southern Delmarva, otherwise it is partly cloudy. Lows: 38-44. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds with rain chances arriving by midnight. Turning windy. Lows: 54-62. Winds: SW-S 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain early in the day. As the cold air crashes across Delmarva, we may see a transition from rain to snow before the storm tapers off at night. Windy. Highs: 55-64 early, temperatures fall later in the day. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly! Highs: 36-44. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
We get our break from the rain over the next couple of days, but not without some extra clouds throughout the day. We will dry out for the most part today, but we will be keeping an eye to our south. Another storm will bring these extra clouds we are expecting and maybe a few spotty showers across southern Delmarva later today into tonight. The storm passes out to sea by tonight and will lead to a dry day Friday with temperatures climbing up into the 50s and 60s as some much warmer air surges into the region.
The weekend forecast starts with a very strong cold front that will arrive by the morning hours with periods of rain and some of this rain will be heavy at times. Ahead of the front with the wind out of the south and southwest will push our temperatures into the 60s. As the cold air crashes onto Delmarva during the afternoon hours, the temperatures will plummet quickly into the 30s with some indications that the rain will transition to a period of light snow as the storm wraps up into Thursday evening and night. Little accumulations are expected, but you never know with this kind of cold air coming into the area. This is a forecast that we will be paying attention to and if we need to make adjustments, you will be the first to know those changes.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast into next week and the signal looks to be a very warm forecast as we head to the middle of next week. Our next chance for rain next week looks to arrive by Thursday into Thursday evening.