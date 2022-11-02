Forecast Updated on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy at times. Highs: 62-72. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 48-58. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 61-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 64-76. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-78. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
A weak little system has spun up to our south and west overnight in and amongst the high pressure near the area. It will pass by to our south throughout the day, but as it does this move we will see some clouds overspread the area throughout the day. It will be a mix of clouds and sun, but the good news is that it will stay warmer than average even the clouds as temperatures climb well into the 60s and some low 70s possible today.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast for the rest of the work week and into the weekend and eventually will slide off our coast as we get closer to Friday. As it does move east of us, the wind turns out of the south and southwest and will drive our temperatures way up into the 70s as we head into the weekend with a good amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. It now looks like the high will not give up on us into early next week keeping us on the dry side for Monday with highs well into the 70s again.
A better chance for some rain showers enters the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolina’s moves into the region. There are indications that we will keep the rain chances in the forecast through much of late next week as this system takes its time moving out of the area.