Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms possible. Windy. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Chance of a shower or storm early. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 48-56. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and chilly as the wind calms overnight. Lows: 38-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of showers by the late evening hours. Highs: 75-83. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
A stronger cold front will be pushing into our region by this afternoon bringing our best chance of some showers and storms over the next 7 days. These showers and storms could pack a punch if we get more sunshine earlier in the day on Thursday with the biggest concerns being gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. As the front clears this evening, the wind turns out of the north and west and the wind will stay up all night long and linger into Friday.
This is the only hiccup for Firefly weekend as the forecast looks fantastic for all weekend plans. Lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures as high pressure from Canada settles into control of the forecast. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s on Friday and Saturday with morning temperatures on Saturday morning in the 40s and our coolest communities could fall into the upper 30s…nice and crisp. Another shot of showers and storms are going to be possible late Sunday evening and Sunday night into early Monday with another cold front arriving.
Fiona is doing a number on the islands in the Caribbean this morning. This storm will turn to the north over the next few days. It will not reach the mainland US, but it will come close enough to us that the swell will be significantly kicked up heading toward the weekend and waves will be massive at our beaches starting today and continuing through the weekend. This will also drive our rip current up heading into the weekend. Also, watching a second system that is going to develop in the Caribbean over the weekend as there are some big indications that the lower 48 will need to keep an eye on this developing storm. Stay tuned…