Forecast Updated on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 25-34. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-47. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 25-34. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of rain arriving by the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: SE-E 10-25+ mph.
Monday: Lingering rain or snow showers possible very early in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 42-50. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
We are going to get stuck in a pattern where we get a day or two of dry time before another chance of rain will enter the forecast over the next two weeks. Sometimes the rain chances will be very light rain or just some scattered showers while other chances are going to bring a good soaking rain. Let’s be honest, the rain chances that bring a lot of rain are not good with how saturated we have been over the last month or two here on the Peninsula.
As we wake up this morning, the colder air has started to push in behind the cold front and will lead to a colder feeling day with the wind coming up throughout the day. We could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph later this afternoon. Temperatures will climb up into the 40s and low 50s, but this will be early in the day as the colder air continues to rush across the Peninsula. Tonight will be a chilly night as the wind begins to subside and with a clear sky…temperatures by morning will fall into the 20s and some low 30s.
We start the weekend on the right foot with a sunny day on Saturday as high temperatures climb up into the 40s. Saturday will be your typical January afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday because another storm system arrives to end the weekend with another rain chance by Sunday afternoon and Sunday night and could linger into Monday morning and may bring with it a few snow showers as the cold air arrives Monday.
There are also indications that this active weather pattern will not calm down heading into next week with more rain chances by Wednesday.