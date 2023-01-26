Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-51. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy by morning. Lows: 26-34. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds throughout the day. A few spotty showers by late in the evening as most of us go to bed. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The rain that fell yesterday afternoon and evening has started to taper off at this early morning hour. As most of us head out the door for work or school, the sky should clear out and leave behind a good amount of sunshine once the cloud gets out from behind the clouds on the horizon. The blast of colder air comes in throughout the day today which will keep the wind up for much of the day. We could see a few wind gusts over 30+ mph this afternoon. This will lead to some extra clouds to bubble up in the afternoon hours and will keep temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees today.
High pressure does settle over the area for a few days which will break the pattern we have been trapped in for the last couple of weeks and we dry out for more than just a day. Friday will bring a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. This is right where we should be for this time of year.
A very weak clipper system looks to pass to our north Friday night and into Saturday. If the system brings enough moisture with it, we may have to deal with some extra clouds to start on Saturday with breezy conditions. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with some sunshine and temperatures into the low and mid 50s.
Another system brings shower chances into the cards by Sunday night and should linger into the first part of our Monday. Another active pattern does look to establish itself as a stationary front parks itself just to our south by Tuesday with little waves of energy running along the front the rest of the week. We will need to watch this particularly closely and for those of us looking for some snow chances….this might be the only one we get this winter. Stay tuned…