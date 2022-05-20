Forecast Updated on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: A few lingering showers early will give way to sunshine and hot weather by the afternoon. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.
Monday: A few showers linger early, otherwise it becomes partly cloudy. Highs: 74-79. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
We may still deal with a stray shower this morning as this complex of showers to our west approaches and passes by to our north later this morning. Otherwise, the wind is starting to turn out of the south and southwest today and will have our temperatures soaring into the weekend. High pressure will keep us on the dry side for Friday and Saturday and temperatures into the 80s and 90s.
Now, I want to say that if you have plans for the beach on Sunday…don’t change them. Most of Sunday will be dry with sunshine. By the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday, a cold front brings the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast. This front is going to stall out over the area and keep rain chances in the forecast for Sunday night and now looks like a few showers are going to linger into the first part of Monday.
Cooler air settles in for early next week with temperatures back into the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Another front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms late Thursday evening and night and may linger into early Friday morning. This will unlock the warmer air and should make things feel like summer again as we head into Memorial Day Weekend.