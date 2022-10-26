Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few PM showers possible. Highs: 65-74. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 47-53. Winds: NW-N 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 62-69. Winds: NE-E 10-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 47-55. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 58-66. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-66. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
The weather pattern has been blocked in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere and will keep us with an unsettled weather forecast to start the work week. The wind has started to shift as our blocking pattern is breaking down as the low in the Atlantic starts to get scooped up by the cold front approaching the area from the west. This front will motor across Delmarva later this afternoon and evening with the chance of a few more showers before clearing us out overnight. Temperatures ahead of the front will climb up into the low and mid 70s with a southerly breeze ahead of the front today.
High pressure takes control of the forecast starting through Thursday and for most of the weekend. With cooler air diving in from the north and mixing with some moisture being fed off the Atlantic at first, temperatures take a tumble into the mid 60s through Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday will be a very nice day with lots of sunshine and temperatures staying where they should be for this time of year in the mid 60s. Sunday will bring more clouds into the forecast as another weak system moves into the area on Monday with rain showers and drizzle and could linger into Tuesday.
High pressure takes the forecast for mid-week next week and a warm up looks possible with highs into the 70s by next Thursday.