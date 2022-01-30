Forecast Updated on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 5:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 28-34. Winds: N 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Some extra clouds overspread the area. Lows: 18-28. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 18-28. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 40-48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: More sunshine early in the day before the clouds increase throughout the afternoon. Highs: 50-57. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Overnight temperatures have fallen into the single digits and teens thanks to a clear sky and that fresh snowpack we have on the ground. When you factor in the wind right now, it feels like we are in the low single digits! Please be prepared with all the layers if you will be heading out for morning services tomorrow. It eventually becomes a better day today with some sunshine that allows temperatures to climb up into the 20s and low 30s.
A clipper system moves into the region overnight and it will overspread some extra clouds tonight. This cloud cover will act as a space heater in the atmosphere and keep our overnight temperatures into the 10s and 20s by the morning hours. The energy wave will try to stall just off the coast and form into a weak area of low pressure during the day on Monday. As it does this, we will see an onshore flow keeping the moisture locked across Delmarva. This will keep us stuck in the clouds for much of the day and a touch warmer with temperatures in the 30s on Monday.
As the wave of energy moves away by Wednesday, our winds start to turn out of the south and southwest and ushers in warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. This drives our temperatures into the 50s and even a few places into the low 60s by Thursday. Clouds will be increasing during this time period as a strong cold front begins to interact with the warmer air. It will lead to a chance of rain on Thursday night into early Friday. There are some indications that this strong cold front could lead to a changeover to snow before the moisture stops falling. This is something we will be watching throughout the workweek.
The weekend forecast starts chilly with temperatures hovering around freezing on Saturday, but rebound back into the 40s by Sunday and Monday of next week. Also, watching another storm that could bring some rain or snow chances into the forecast to start things off next week.