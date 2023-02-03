Forecast Updated on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 32-38, falling throughout the day. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph. Wind Chill Values this afternoon: 8-16.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 8-15. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind Chill Values: Near 0 - 10.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 27-33. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 16-24. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers possible overnight, but not the biggest chance. Highs: 50-55. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
A very strong cold front is moving across Delmarva this morning with some extra clouds and it wouldn’t shock me if we saw a few flakes or even a snow shower or two when the front clears the area. The rest of the day will be windy as we could see some wind gusts over 40 mph this afternoon and evening. With this kind of strong push of cold air, we will see temperatures only top off in the 30s early in the day before they come crashing down into the afternoon and evening hours. When you factor in the wind this afternoon, wind chill values will be in the single digits and 10s.
The weekend forecast starts on the bitter cold side. The morning hours of Saturday will be frigid with temperatures falling into the single digits and 10s across the area. When you factor in the wind in the early morning hours, wind chill values will be near zero in some places. The wind settles down throughout the morning and even with all the sunshine we are expecting on Saturday, highs will only reach the 20s and 30s across our area. A wind shift Saturday night will bring much warmer air into the area by Sunday allowing highs into the 50s. The warm up will come with some extra cloud cover and even the chance of a stray shower or two by Sunday afternoon and evening.
The big warm up looks to stick around for much of next week with highs possibly into the 60s by the middle of the week. A chance of rain showers re-enters the forecast by late next week.