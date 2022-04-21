Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer! The chance of a few spotty showers is not out of the question, although it isn’t the biggest chance. Breezy at times. Highs: 64-68. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A stray shower and some clouds to start the night before clearing out by morning. Lows: 42-50. Winds: W-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures warmer the further west you can get on Delmarva. Highs: 55 at the coast to 75 on Mid-shore. Winds: SE-E 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-83. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes for a few days as high pressure takes control of the forecast from time to time the rest of the week and into the weekend. A frontal boundary is going to try and push across Delmarva during the day today, but most things I look at tell me this front should wash out before it gets here. I have some extra clouds in the forecast and I am not ruling out a few spotty showers right now. Overall, most of the peninsula will stay dry with temperatures into the 60s this afternoon.
High pressure builds in and takes control of the forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend and will start to drive temperatures up. Friday will bring temperatures into the 70s. A weak backdoor front will turn our wind off the Atlantic on Saturday. This will bring a very wide range in temperatures on Delmarva for the afternoon. At the beaches, we will get stuck in the 50s with the wind off the Atlantic. As you come further inland, temperatures will climb. I am forecasting the 60s to around 70 on the Rt. 13 corridor. On the Mid-shore, this is where you will find warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The wind turns back south to southwest on Sunday pushing temperatures into the 70s and some low 80s will be possible.
The warmer temperatures stick around early next week before we bring the chance of showers and storms into the forecast for Tuesday. Another bitter blast of colder air looks to slide into the area by the time we get to late next week with temperatures well below average….again.