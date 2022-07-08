Forecast Updated on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 85-90. Winds: SE 5-15+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible by morning. Lows: 68-73. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms possible. Highs: 78-83. Winds: E 5-15+ mph.
Saturday Night: Some lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Eventually, we will clear things out and lower the humidity by morning. Lows: 64-72. Winds: NE-E 5-15+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
The forecast for today is much better than what it looked like just a couple of days ago. We are going to start with some extra low clouds around the area. This will take a few hours to lift, but once it does we should see lots of sunshine this afternoon and evening. This will lead to temperatures in the 80s and some low 90s possible. Looking for some relief, the beach towns will be in the 70s for much of the day thanks to a light wind from the east and southeast. Things change late this evening and overnight tonight as our chance for some showers and storms will start to go up by the time we wake up on Saturday morning.
It looks like the cold front will linger and bring clusters of showers and storms across the region. The forecast for most of Saturday has really deteriorated and it doesn’t look like it will be the greatest day with all this rain on the way. The good news is the showers and storms should depart by Saturday evening and we will dry things out and lower the humidity by the morning hours of Sunday.
A weak ridge of Canadian high pressure arrives on Sunday and will keep things cooler and drier for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s and morning temperatures on Monday in the 50s in our coolest communities. Enjoy it while you have it because the heat and humidity will start to build on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the 90s again. A cool front will bring the chance of some showers and storms on Wednesday and we will keep the chance of some showers and storms into Thursday.