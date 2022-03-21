Forecast Updated on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 40-47. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 68-73. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: 43-48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible by the evening. Highs: 62-68. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Some scattered showers linger into the morning before drying out in the afternoon. It will remain partly to mostly cloudy into the evening. Highs: 70-75. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
After a dry weekend of weather with warmer temperatures on Saturday, things remain dry to start the workweek. A lovely start to the week today with plenty of sunshine with temperatures staying above average for this time of year as highs reach the 60s. We will have a few folks approaching 70 degrees on Tuesday as a few more clouds start to mix into the sky as our next storm system approaches.
Rain chances begin to go up as we head into Wednesday afternoon and evening as a stronger storm system arrives from the west and southwest. It will bring us some rain chances into Wednesday night and will linger into early Thursday morning. At the moment, it looks like a great type of rain for the farmers and the grass in the backyard as it will be a lighter rain as most of us pick up on about half an inch of rain before it wraps up during the morning of Thursday.
There is still some debate about a chance for showers lingering in the forecast for Friday. At this point, I have put the chance of a couple showers lingering in Friday morning’s forecast, but don’t be surprised if I pull this chance out of the forecast later this week. The weekend forecast right now looks to be dry, but colder and windy. It looks like temperatures on Saturday will be in the 50s and by Sunday temperatures will tumble into the 40s. Temperatures look to stay below average as we start next week before warming up into the 60s by Wednesday of next week.