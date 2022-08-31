Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 83-88. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 60-70. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 84-88. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 58-68. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 84-89. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 86-90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
The cold front still is lingering out to our west as I write this in the morning and we should start to see a gradual drop in the humidity throughout the day. It will be a nice, refreshing change to the air for a few days across the area. The high pressure that comes from Canada will park itself overhead for a prolonged period of time, keeping us on the dry side. Temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be in the 80s with a few folks starting to approach 90 by the weekend. The high begins to slide a little off the coast for the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs climbing into the low 90s for some on Sunday and Monday.
A chance of some showers and storms will enter the forecast late on Labor Day with a frontal boundary that will dive in from the north. This front will stall out overhead as we head into Tuesday and will protect us from a tropical system that will form in the Atlantic. The easterly flow will keep moisture in the area and will keep us in the clouds for most of Tuesday, but should dry out on Wednesday and Thursday as another nice ridge of high pressure settles into control of the forecast.