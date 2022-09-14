Forecast Updated on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 55-65. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 77-83. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 50-64. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
A very quiet weather pattern sets up across Delmarva as high pressure takes control for the rest of the workweek and for the weekend. We will have very comfortable conditions for most of bike week with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s from Wednesday through Saturday with morning temperatures in the 50s most mornings.
As the high eventually starts to slide off the coast, the wind will eventually start to turn out of the southeast and south over the weekend. This will lead to warming temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 80s by Sunday and Monday. This will also begin to drive up the humidity and make things start to feel a bit more uncomfortable by the weekend as well.
There are indications that this ridge of high pressure may break down enough that a weak front could bring a chance of a shower or storm into the forecast early next week. At this point, I am going to keep things on the dry side for now with indications that the heat will really build back with highs near 90 degrees by the middle of next week.