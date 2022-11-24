Forecast Updated on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Thanksgiving: Sunny. Highs: 52-62. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Black Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible in the morning. Turning breezy. Highs: 54-60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear by morning. Turning windy. Lows: 37-42. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with thickening clouds in the evening. Breezy. Highs: 55-62. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
It will be a quiet weather pattern here on Delmarva leading into the long holiday weekend (for some) with high pressure in control of the forecast through Thanksgiving. The good news in all of this is that it will slowly warm back up to more late November standards as we head toward Thursday.
Thanksgiving will be a very nice day on Delmarva with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the region. Heading into this evening and overnight tonight, the clouds will be on the increase as a storm begins to approach from the west. Two pieces of energy are going to form on Thursday…one way to our north and one way to our south. As it moves from west to east on Black Friday, it will try to phase together and bring a chance of showers in the forecast on Friday. It isn’t the greatest chance at the moment, but just be aware that we may need to plan an umbrella for those bargain hunting during the day on Friday morning. Things look to clear out by the afternoon.
A bigger storm looks to form to our south and cut up the Ohio River Valley for the other big travel day on Sunday bringing rain chances and windy conditions across our neck of the woods and into the Northeast. This could cause a bit more travel trouble as everyone tries to get home after traveling for Thanksgiving.