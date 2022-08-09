Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a spotty evening shower or storm possible. Highs: 90-97. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 74-80. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into the first part of the overnight. Things calm down by morning with a partly cloudy sky. Lows: 72-78. Winds: SW-W 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and becoming comfortable. Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
So, we remain under the Bermuda high for the next couple of days. This will keep us on the toasty side as temperatures each of the next few days will climb up into the 90s across much of the region. Now, that isn’t to say that things will start to break down and allow for a front to our north and west to slowly approach the region and will lead to a chance for a few showers and storms through mid-week this week.
Tuesday will be a day where we may start to see a chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the forecast. This will be due to the fact that the Bermuda high begins to break down and starts to slide out to the south and east. This chance of a shower or storms is not associated with the cold front. Highs should reach the mid 90s on Tuesday with heat index values at or above 105 are going to be possible.
Our best chance of showers and storms will come in on Wednesday when the actual cold front should reach Delmarva. I do expect some of these storms to kick with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. We will keep watching this forecast as we get there, but be mindful of a very active Wednesday evening on the way. The front will not clear on Thursday until later in the day, so we may see lingering showers and a few pop-up storms possible to start the day on Thursday. At this point, I am keeping things quiet in the forecast on Thursday with the chance of PM storms south of our area in Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina.
Here is the good news about this active weather pattern for the middle of the week: things turn quiet and very comfortable for August heading into the weekend with highs in the 80s and dew points in the 60s with nothing but sunshine expected. We may even see our coolest communities fall into the 50s for morning temperatures on Sunday and Monday morning.