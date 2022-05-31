Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 87-93. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: A stray shower / storm possible early, otherwise it will be mostly clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Highs: 77-83. Winds: NW-W 10-15 mph.
The heat and humidity start to get kicked up for a few days as the high pressure that has been over our heads for the long weekend starts to slide off the coast. As this happens, the wind starts to turn most from the west and southwest. If you didn’t reach 90 degrees yesterday, you will today and tomorrow as the high continues to slowly drift to the south and east. As it drifts south and east, it will allow for the chance of a pop-up shower and storm to enter the forecast on Wednesday, but it isn’t the biggest chance in the world. The majority of us will be dry on Wednesday.
This will change on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west and will bring better chances for showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours. Already being mentioned by the Storm Prediction Center for the possibility of severe weather from these storms on Thursday evening. Something we will pay attention to as we get closer to Thursday. The front clears us heading into Friday and brings a quiet weather pattern with high pressure settling into the forecast for the weekend. It will also bring cooler air, keeping temperatures in the 80s all weekend long with lots of sunshine.
The heat will start to build back into next week with highs back into the 80s to near 90 degrees. Along with the heat will come the chance for a few showers and storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.