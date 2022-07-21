Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 3:20am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of PM showers and storms. Highs: 87-99. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few lingering showers / storms, otherwise it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 72-78. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and a touch cooler. Highs: 90-97. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 73-80. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 92-102. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 93-103. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The massive ridge of high pressure in control of the oven to our west will start to slowly nudge in our direction over the next few days. This will start to turn up the heat here over the next week as we approach the start of the Delaware State Fair on Thursday evening. This heat and humidity will continue for a few days. A little break from the heat arrives in the form of a few showers and storms this evening as highs reach the mid and upper 90s. This would be the first opportunity that someone reaches 100 degrees, although most of us should stay below the triple digit heat. This chance of showers and storms will be on a weak boundary again moving across Delmarva and with this kind of heat and humidity, we could see some pretty strong storms. The biggest concerns are damaging wind gusts, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning with these storms.
Friday will be a touch cooler with highs in the 90s, but the majority of us will stay short of 100 degrees. That will be a very different story heading into the weekend. The heat continues to slowly build as many of us climb up into the 90s to near 100 degrees with our best chance for multiple triple digit readings will be on Saturday or Sunday. A chance of a pop-up shower or storm will exist on Sunday, but most of us should remain dry through most of the weekend.
We can’t sustain this kind of heat on Delmarva for a prolonged period of time, so things will start to cool off a smidge by Monday and Tuesday as a bit more instability enters into the forecast. A boundary from the north will bring a better chance of showers and storms early next week and will bring some relief by Wednesday. Another front could bring more showers and storms across Delmarva as we end the workweek next week.