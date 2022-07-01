Forecast Updated on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Hazy, hot, and humid! A chance of a shower or storm is possible across far northern and western parts of Delmarva, but most will be quiet. Highs: 84-94. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: A few clouds early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be clear. Lows: 70-75. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few storms lingering. Lows: 72-76. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Lingering showers possible to start the day. Partly cloudy with another round of showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 87-92. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The high pressure which brought the amazing weather the last couple of days will slide off the coast starting today. This will turn our winds out of the south and southwest and will drive the humidity up heading toward the long holiday weekend. Highs the next few days will soar into the 80s and 90s with a little relief in some beach towns. The beaches in Maryland will get an assist from the sea breeze. In Delaware, the beach towns should reach the 90s as well with the predominant wind being from the southwest, especially on Friday.
Watching for a cluster of thunderstorms to form way out to our north and west this afternoon and evening. These storms will come so close to the peninsula that I can’t rule out a couple of these showers or a storm skirting far northern and western parts of Delmarva. Most of us will be dry this Friday.
Another cold front arrives for the weekend and will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this moment, I think the storm chances are now going to be contained to late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Now it seems that the Sunday portion of the forecast has dried out after the morning hours. This is going to be one of these forecasts that we will have to finesse and fine tune over the coming days as we get to the long holiday weekend.
It looks like the actual 4th of July looks great, but on the toasty side with highs in the 80s and 90s. Another cold front on Tuesday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with slightly cooler conditions for Wednesday.